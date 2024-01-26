Union raises the alarm over NHS trust's plans for private hospital at Jimmy's in Leeds

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust has issued a “prior information” notice seeking expressions of interest from private healthcare providers, saying it will create a source of revenue which can be reinvested in “NHS staff, care and services".

The notice adds: “The trust’s research suggests a strong market opportunity for a private patient service offering specialist care at St James’ University Hospital site”.

However unions believe a new private facility, built on land rented from the trust, would worsen the acute staffing crisis already in the NHS locally.

Branch chair John Ingleson said: “The prospect of a two-tier health service being created, where only those with money get timely treatment, is devastating.”

At a meeting earlier this week union reps were told the trust – one of the largest in the UK, with a budget of £1.4bn and employing more than 21,000 staff – needs to do more to make more money.

But regional organiser Gary Cleaver said: “The NHS exists to ensure quality healthcare can be provided to whoever needs it. It does not exist to make money. These plans are financially-driven, they are not about best meeting the needs of the people of Leeds.

"The proposals have the potential to leave the poorest people in the city in an even worse position. The trust is in a difficult position after years of the health service being starved of government funding, but it must reconsider these proposals.”

A trust spokesperson said: “It's really important to us that any potential partnership will not in any way impede our ability to provide NHS care.

"Many trusts of a similar size already do this and it can be a valid and vital way to support and provide new investment in NHS services. In addition, it would create new jobs, opportunities and economic benefit for Leeds and the region.

"At this stage the trust is exploring the market and is not committing to anything.”

It comes as a £27m hospital upgrade designed to cut waiting times in Leeds was shelved after government funding was withdrawn.

Plans for Chapel Allerton Hospital would have created a new centre for planned surgery, easing pressure on NHS services elsewhere in Leeds. Spinal surgery would be carried out at the Elective Care Hub, which included a new theatre and office extension.

The trust applied for planning permission last July for the four-storey extension at the hospital on Chapeltown Road.