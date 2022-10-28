The ‘Huggy Wuggy’ and ‘Huggy Wuggy Baby Long Legs’ were available at Hull Fair, a very popular event attended by thousands and is Europe’s largest travelling fair.

More than 400 of the toys were seized from the fair, but there are concerns that some fair-goers will have already taken the toys home.

Trading standards teams have found that the toy could lead to suffocation or injury.

A warning has been issued after one particular soft toy available at Hull Fair was found to be dangerous. PA.

Poor stitching on the seams of the toys means stuffing could come out and on the ‘Baby Long Legs’ sharp wires could be exposed/

Anyone who has one of the affected toys should immediately take it away from their children.

Chris Wilson, Trading Standards Officer at Hull City Council, said: “Hull Fair is a local institution and it’s only right that people should be able to enjoy the fair and toys brought back from there safely.

“We have submitted samples of these toys so that further tests can be carried out, but it’s already clear even without the results of those that these toys are not safe.

“The poor stitching has enough space for a finger to fit through and the seams are very weak.

"A small child could easily get access to the filling inside, presenting a significant choking hazard. We’ve identified these products as presenting a high risk of suffocation.

“Additionally, the ‘Baby Long Legs’ version of the toy is constructed with sharp wire which could pierce the skin.

“The toys aren’t correctly labelled and they fall short of the legal safe requirements placed on toys by the Toys (Safety) Regulations 2011.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone who acquired either toy at Hull Fair should ensure it is removed from their children immediately and contact Citizen’s Advice in the first instance. Any colour variation could be affected, not just those in the photos”.