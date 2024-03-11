In a letter to patients, partners at the Old School Medical Practice wrote that “it is with great sadness that we must announce the closure of Bishopthorpe Branch Surgery” from July 4, 2024.

“It is unfortunate that this news has found its way out before we have all the answers to the questions we know you will have,” the letter read.

“We have only very recently been informed by the landlord that they will not be renewing the lease.

“Over the last few months we have been in discussion with the landlord about an alternative way forward, including the possibility of a temporary extension to the lease, but those discussions have not been successful.”

Space at Vernon House, a care centre, was offered to the surgery, but due to the strict guidelines and protocols surgeries must adhere to and follow it would “not be suitable”.

The GP surgery in the neighbouring village of Copmanthorpe will undergo a full refurbishment and extension to deliver more health care services and capacity to patients.

The NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Team will discuss measures for those who have no transport options.

Coun Michael Nicholls, the Conservative ward councillor for Bishopthorpe, said: "As my family and I are all patients of the practice, the decision affects me along with many of my friends and neighbours and everyone who uses the surgery.

“Having spoken to the practice staff, I know it is not something they have chosen and while alternatives have been looked at, sadly, none have provided a positive outcome.