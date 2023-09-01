All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park

Yorkshire cancer survivor on why she owes her life to research

A cancer survivor from Yorkshire who faced the biggest challenge of her life after being diagnosed with incurable cancer says she’s living proof of the power of research.
The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post
Published 1st Sep 2023, 07:30 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 07:30 BST
Kirsty MottKirsty Mott
Kirsty Mott

Kirsty Mott, 44, is urging people to support a new campaign that shines a light on the invaluable impact that cancer breakthroughs have on the lives of people like her.

Her call comes as data released by Cancer Research UK today reveals that than a million lives have been saved over the last four decades in the UK due to advances in cancer care.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cancer Research UK said that since the mid-1980s, UK cancer death rates have fallen by around a quarter.

Most Popular

If these rates had stayed the same then 1.2 million more lives would have been lost to cancer, with figures for Yorkshire and the Humber showing nearly 100,000 more lives would have been lost, the charity said.

Kirsty, whose mother Maureen Mallon has survived breast cancer, believes she owes both their lives to treatments and drugs that Cancer Research UK helped to develop.

She was fit and healthy when she was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in September 2021 - a cancer of the lymphatic system.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kirsty, who lives in Copley, near Halifax, had been feeling unwell and then found lumps in her groin, but was told there was nothing to be worried about.

She was eventually diagnosed when her condition worsened.

Kirsty said: “The diagnosis knocked me sideways. It was everywhere except my head, arms and legs.

“They explained that my cancer was not curable, but the good news was that research had made it highly treatable. I would first need six months of chemotherapy, not the kind that would make me lose my hair, and wouldn’t need surgery or radiotherapy. But would then need two years of maintenance immunotherapy treatment to follow. It was a game changer for me to know there was a clear and positive plan, but it was still very scary.

“My husband Tom and my family were so supportive and kept me going.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I had a scan in January 2022 which showed a dramatically positive response to my treatment. My last scan in May this year showed there were no signs of active cancer - and I am now in remission.

She added: “I’m so grateful for the treatment that has given me back my life, meaning I get to enjoy all the incredible things – big and small - I feared I’d never get to see or do."

Related topics:YorkshireCancer Research UKHalifaxHumber