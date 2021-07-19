Yorkshire care agency went into liquidation after it was rated inadequate

Riccall Carers Ltd supported people in York and Selby with dementia, disabilities and other conditions

Riccall Carers Ltd, which supported people in York and Selby with dementia, disabilities and other conditions, was placed in special measures after a number of concerns were raised during a planned Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection in June.

The CQC found medicines "had not been managed safely", safeguarding concerns were not being investigated thoroughly, risk assessments were not always carried out, and appointments were "frequently cancelled, late and on occasions, missed”.

“We found multiple concerns at this inspection which could compromise people's safety and impacted on the quality of support people received,” the inspection report states.

In the week after the inspection was completed, the company, which had more than 170 private and local authority-funded clients, ceased trading and was placed into liquidation.

“As ever, our priority the care for our clients, and we have been working closely to ensure this with City of York Council and North Yorkshire County Council with the clients’ safety and care remaining the primary focus," said director Helen Thompson.

“Unfortunately, the growing demand for our services has coincided with ongoing challenges over staffing with further disruption caused as a result of the Covid outbreak.

“It has been difficult to retain team spirit and integrate new staff during the series of lockdowns since March 2020. Following extended periods of remote working, we have simply been unable to recover as a cohesive team and keep up with the pace of change required of us.