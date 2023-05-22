Yorkshire care home rated good by CQC as staff member says they're 'like a family'

Middlesbrough mayor Chris Cooke has also praised 22 Levick Court, which supports adults with learning disabilities and autism. He said the latest Care Quality Commission (CQC) report is “a tribute to the hard work and professionalism of staff and management”.

The Middlesbrough Council-run service, on Cambridge Road in Linthorpe, received a visit from CQC inspectors on April 24 and May 2. It provides personal care for up to 16 people with eight people living at the home at the time of the inspection.

Mr Cooke, who is also the executive member for adult social care, said: “For over a decade Levick Court has provided safe, modern and comfortable accommodation for some of the most vulnerable members of our communities. This report is a tribute to the hard work and professionalism of staff and management at Levick Court, and provides a blueprint for others to follow.”

22 Levick Court in Middlesbrough

The service also received praise from both staff members and relatives as part of the recent review.

Inspectors found the service was well-led, there were enough workers to meet people’s needs and staff reported they were happy. One worker said: “It’s a lovely place to work, it’s a small service, but I love it that way, we are like a family.”

A relative added: “The staff and [registered manager] are wonderful, I would give them a 12 out of 10. They are all very good.”

Relatives also said they would talk positively about the service to others. One said: “Yes, I 100% would recommend this service to others”, while another added that they “definitely would recommend this service.”

The needs of people supported by the service were also catered for. The report states: “One person liked their bedroom laid out in a particular way and asked staff not to move items from the floor. Staff respected this.”

Inspectors also found people were kept safe from avoidable harm and relatives thought so too. Risks were also properly managed and assessed. One family member said, “[Person] is absolutely safe, I have no concerns whatsoever.”