Yorkshire father who provides 90 hours care a week to his disabled daughter speaks of his burn out as figures reveal rise in unpaid carers doing 50 hours plus

The number of carers in Yorkshire providing 50 hours a week or more unpaid support for loved ones has shot up – as one father spoke of his experience hitting “rock bottom” due to lack of support.

By Victoria Finan
4 minutes ago

Just over 148,000 people in the region are giving 50 hours plus of care a week, according to latest data from the 2021 census.

That represents an increase of 10 per cent since 2011, alongside a 35 per cent rise in the number of people providing 20-49 hours unpaid care a week.

A leading charity has described the “devastating impact that substantial unpaid care of over 20 hours per week can have on carers’ health,” as it warned the social care system was at risk of collapse without urgent intervention.

