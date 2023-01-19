The number of carers in Yorkshire providing 50 hours a week or more unpaid support for loved ones has shot up – as one father spoke of his experience hitting “rock bottom” due to lack of support.

Just over 148,000 people in the region are giving 50 hours plus of care a week, according to latest data from the 2021 census.

That represents an increase of 10 per cent since 2011, alongside a 35 per cent rise in the number of people providing 20-49 hours unpaid care a week.

