Yorkshire mother of three who beat cancer three times dies suddenly at 28

Jessica Sloane, from Sowerby Bridge, had beat cancer for the third time earlier this year and was in hospital for preventative treatment when she fell ill on October 26. Sadly, she died just four days later after a burst ovarian cyst caused an infection which doctors were unable to save her from. She died on October 30 surrounded by her loved ones after being in a coma for two days

Her devastated fiancé Conor Waddington said: “She was cancer-free and over the moon about it. She had gone in for a four-day top-up treatment but became very poorly very quickly.”

Jessica was only 25 when she was first diagnosed with leukaemia in May 2020, when her youngest child was 11 months old. The following two years were a rollercoaster for the brave mother, who underwent gruelling treatment only to be diagnosed with leukeamia two more times. She was in an induced coma for 18 days at one point, and doctors gave her three weeks to live, but she continued to battle on and managed to be cancer free just months ago.

Jess with Conor and her children

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conor said she fought “tooth and nail” and defied medical experts, all the time saying positive for her three children, 10-year-old Luishon, six-year-old Luiellah and three-year-old Odealliah.

“She was just amazing, absolutely amazing,” said Conor. "She was an inspiration to everyone and a brilliant mum. She did her best for everyone. She was liked by everyone who met her. She was so easy going but she lived life to the full. She just loved life.”

The couple had been together for five years. Jessica had worked in several cafes in Halifax, including Cafe Sol, where Conor said she loved meeting and chatting to people.

"She wasn’t materialistic,” he said. “She was happy with a roof over her head and her kids around her. She touched so many people. I’ve got messages from people I don’t even know saying they’ve been moved by her story.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone who met Jess liked her

Friends of Jess organised a fundraising evening at the end of September in honour of her courage The pink-themed celebration was a huge success, raising more than £1,400 for Macmillan Cancer Support.