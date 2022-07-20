Yorkshire nurse convicted of selling crack cocaine with her boyfriend is struck off

Dayna Saddington, who was 32 at the time and living in Upton, was given a suspended sentence in December after admitting selling crack and MDMA, having already been banned from driving for being over the limit for cocaine.

Now the Nurse and Midwifery Council (NMC) has made a striking off order.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a recent two-day hearing, the panel said: “Your fitness to practise is currently impaired by reason of your convictions.

Dayna Saddington was convicted in December (Stock image)

"Nurses occupy a position of privilege and trust, and are expected at all times to be professional.

“Patients and their families must be able to trust nurses with their lives and the lives of their loved ones.

“Nurses must act with integrity. They must make sure that their conduct at all times justifies both their patients’ and the public’s trust in the profession.

“You have breached the fundamental tenets of the nursing profession, and therefore brought its reputation into disrepute.”

She has been given 28 days to appeal.

Saddington and her boyfriend were arrested when police attended a house for an unrelated matter in September 2018, Leeds Crown Court was told last year.

The police searched the property and found £225 worth of crack cocaine separated into deals, and a stash of MDMA.

It was accepted they had been selling to close friends to help feed their habits.

Saddington, who was already serving a 36-month driving ban, had run up a £20,000 debt due to her drug habit.