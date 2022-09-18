Yorkshire takeaway fined after 'significant infestation of German cockroaches'

An investigation was launched by Selby District Council after a customer at Bengal Spice in Osgodby found an insect in their food in December last year. It was later identified as a cockroach.

The council said food safety officers visited the takeaway and found “a significant infestation of German cockroaches throughout the premises”.

Some were found in areas used to prepare and store food, and Bengal Spice was closed for a week so a deep clean could be carried out.

Bengal Spice in Osgodby, near Selby

The owners were prosecuted and they pleaded guilty to three counts of breaching Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013, at York Magistrates Court on Friday.

The company which runs the takeaway, Bangla Catering Ltd, received a £8,000 fine and was ordered to pay costs of £4,000.