Yorkshire's expectant parents prioritise baby showers and gender reveals over emergency planning

When planning for major life events like welcoming a newborn, new research reveals that we’re a county with a penchant for party planning, as Yorkshire residents prioritise baby showers, gender reveal parties and babymoons, while crucial emergency and financial planning take a back seat.

The study, conducted by Yorkshire Water, found that over a fifth (21 per cent) of those living in Yorkshire listed posting on social media amongst the most important things to plan for when preparing for the arrival of their bundle of joy.

Yet just 14 per cent listed emergency preparedness as a top priority, despite over a third (36 per cent) believing that they would have difficulty accessing essentials like clean bottled water for their family in an emergency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katrina Coulson, head of central control at Yorkshire Water said: “Our research shows there is a need to proactively offer a bit of extra help to people in the UK who may feel that they are in particularly vulnerable circumstances – whether that be because of a change in situation, such as becoming a new parent, or something else.

Fewer than 20 per cent of Yorkshire residents list emergency planning as the most important factor

“Such a significant life change should absolutely be filled with celebration, but it can be a stressful time too, and it’s important that new parents access the support they need in order to take on the challenge. Utilities have priority services registers that many people might find useful – they are free and help us to help you in the right way.”

Those aged 25-34 are the generation which is most likely to consider themselves vulnerable when it comes to their socioeconomic and personal circumstances, however, they only make up six per cent of current sign ups to Yorkshire Water’s priority service register.

Interestingly, nearly a fifth (19 per cent) of respondents said that they were aware that they could sign up to a priority service register with their local water company at the time of having their child but chose not to. Low sign-ups might be due to a reluctance from those in the county to seek help, with more than half (58 per cent) citing embarrassment as the biggest barrier in asking for help, followed by pride (41 per cent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number of households on the company’s PSR has increased by 95% YOY, bringing the current total to over 213,000 registered users across the region.

Katrina added: “We’re very proud to have been certified for meeting the international standard for Inclusive Service – and wish that anyone who requires a little bit more support feels comfortable reaching out to see exactly what it is that we can provide. Needing a helping hand is never something to be ashamed of.