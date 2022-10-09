As the air turns crisp, the green landscape becomes a vibrant bed of oranges, reds and golds.
Hikers put on their warmest jackets as they take in the enchanting views, while others delight in the season’s harvest, picking pumpkins or crunchy red apples.
In this gallery, The Yorkshire Post photographers perfectly encapsulated the beauty of the county in Autumn in these stunning photographs.
1. An Autumn journey
Steam locomotives LNER Q6 No. 63395 (2238) powering along the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) in the stunning Autumn landscape between Pickering towards to Whitby.
Photo: James Hardisty
2. A bed of Autumn flowers
Geoff Gardener the Chairman of the Northern Committee of the National Dahlia Society, takes a break with his pipe, at the Autumn Flower Show, Newby Hall, near Ripon.
Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Red ivy
Tony Sinfield the Concierge at Swinton Park Hotel, Masham, take a pictured of the Virginia Creeper ivy on walls of the hotel, which have changed to Autumn Colours.
Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Devil’s Punchbowl
The changing colours of Autumn seen across the huge natural amphitheatre, of the Hole of Horcum, also known as a ‘Devil’s Punchbowl’ situated in the heart of the North York Moors at 400 feet (120 m) deep and about ae mile (1.2 km) across. At this of the year the moorland heather it slowly loosing it's strong purple colour.
Photo: James Hardisty