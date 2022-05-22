Enjoy these photos of Haworth 1940s Weekend. PIC: Bruce Rollinson
Enjoy these photos of Haworth 1940s Weekend. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

12 of the best photos from Haworth 1940s Weekend 2022

The Haworth 1940s Weekend brought back memories from the era with fun activities and performances.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 10:40 am
Updated Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 10:43 am

Visitors were given option to come dressed up in 1940s costume or simply dress up fancy for dancing and merriment. And one of the highlights of the event was the moment the Lancaster Bomber flew over the village on both days. It has been organised by volunteers and apart from donations, the only income generated from this event is by selling out pitches to traders who put up stalls for food, clothes, drinks as well as shopkeepers, pubs, cafes, restaurants and other businesses on Main Street and Mill Hey who contribute funds to keep the event running. Enjoy these photos capturing the spirit and warmth of the Haworth 1940s Weekend as our snapper mingled among the crowds. READ MORE: Watch as Lancaster Bomber flies over Yorkshire

1. Haworth 1940s Weekend

The Lancaster Bomber flies over Haworth.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

2. Haworth 1940s Weekend

Allo, allo, allo - what's all this then?

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

3. Haworth 1940s Weekend

The 'Home Guard' enjoy a rest and a natter.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

4. Haworth 1940s Weekend

All smiles on faces for these lads.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

