Not only that, but whilst we all share the Broad Yorkshire accent, there are some turns and phrases that are totally unique even just from town to town.

We asked our readers on Facebook what Yorkshire words they use which have caused confusion amongst their Southern friends.

More than 450 people got involved in the conversation and this is what they had to say:

20 July 2022........ Andy Ormrod from flag makers Flying Colours with a Yorkshire flag at Surprise View in the Castle Yard, Knaresborough to celebrate Yorkshire Day. Picture Tony Johnson The Yorkshire words and phrases that confuse southerners.

Mafting "I now live in France and with the very hot weather neither the French or the English understood 'I'm mafting'." – Carol Hunt

Snicket "As a southerner just moved to Yorkshire I am pronouncing everything wrong. But I love the word snicket instead of alley way." – Alison Croot

Ginnel "We do use the word ginnel for an alley way as well". – Laura Andrews