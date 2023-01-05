18th-century cottage dating back to Captain Cook's childhood in Yorkshire village of Great Ayton for sale

An 18th-century cottage which was built before Captain James Cook’s family moved to the Yorkshire village of Great Ayton is on the market.

Baxter Cottage on Low Green is at the heart of the village and dates back to 1731. An inscription above its door refers to the first owners, Thomas and Elizabeth Baxter, for whom the house is now named after. It is Grade II-listed.

It overlooks the bridge crossing the River Leven and would have been familiar to the naval explorer Captain Cook, whose family arrived in Great Ayton in 1736. Low Green was the nucleus of the village, then owned by the Skottowe family whom Cook’s father worked for.

The cottage is built in Yorkshire stone and has five bedrooms and potential for an annexe conversion. There are large gardens and a courtyard.

Its previous owners include nightclub entrepreneur Barry Faulkner, the former owner of Middlesbrough venue The Empire who put it on the market back in 2015.

Baxter Cottage boasts three large reception rooms, an open plan kitchen, dining and sitting area and conservatory.

It once had landscaped walled gardens, which have since become overgrown but have the potential to be restored by an experienced gardener.