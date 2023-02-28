19th Century Yorkshire pub to be pulled down and replaced with new pub

A 19th Century Yorkshire pub will be pulled down and replaced with a new pub on the same site, planning documents show.

Over the years the Pineberry, on Brighouse and Denholme Road, in Queensbury, West Yorkshire, has been damaged by the rumblings from large HGVs that pass by each day. The damage eventually led to the pub being closed. A new planning application to replace the Pineberry will soon be submitted to Bradford Council.

Details of these plans have been revealed by Isle of Man based Kirkmore Ltd, with the company saying it will “go against the trend” by developing a new pub building at a time when many are closing down. The proposal has been revealed as part of an appeal that has been lodged with the national Planning Inspectorate.

There are currently two large metal containers on the site of the pub – and Bradford Council has issued an enforcement notice demanding these be removed. Kirkmore Ltd has appealed this notice, saying the containers are needed for the work to demolish the pub, and asking for permission to retain them on site until December 2024.

The appeal details the plans for the site – the pub will be pulled down and rebuilt further back on the site – away from the road. Plans show it will be a pub/function room, complete with beer garden. Attached will be a three-bed house and two holiday lets.

The appeal document details why work is needed on the site. It says: “In the middle of the 19th Century vehicle movements were very low and did not include the any of the HGVs that pass the building each day. In 2020, the latest year on which data is available, the daily flow was recorded as 11,172 of which 508 were HGVs.

“In the 19th century foundations, which were adequate at the time, were of very low standard when compared to today’s requirements under the Building Regulations. Although not in imminent danger of collapse essential remediation is required.

“Remediation of the existing building is neither practicable nor viable. Rebuilding within the site is, and hence the preparation for the submission of a formal planning application. In England numbers of public houses are diminishing – some 7,000 have closed since 2012. To invest in a new pub now is clearly going against the trend of closures.

“However, the historic record shows that the Pineberry provided a focus for the local community and was viable. In recent years the local community has increased through a number of new houses that have been built on nearby sites.

“The new Pineberry and associated buildings would be sited away for the road, and this together with a specification that complies with all current Building Regulations will ensure that none of the problems that are blighting the existing building will reoccur.