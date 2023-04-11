All Sections
Abandoned 17th-century Yorkshire Dales farmhouse to become a home again for the first time since the 1950s

An abandoned Grade II-listed farmhouse in an isolated dale that has not been occupied for around 70 years will be converted back into a dwelling.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 11th Apr 2023, 15:56 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 15:56 BST

Applicant Victoria Brown has been given permission by the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority for the conversion of Geslings Farm near Dent in Swaledale.

The farmhouse and barn were named after a yeoman farmer called Christopher Gosling, who was recorded as a head of household in the 1861 and 1901 censuses. The complex appears on Ordnance Survey maps as far back as 1852, but by the time the farmhouse and attached byre was listed in 1954, it was being used as a livestock shelter and thought to date back to the 17th century, with 18th-century additions. Remains of its original purpose are still present, including fireplaces, cooking ranges, cupboards, bacon hooks, ceiling racks, salt/spice box and children’s murals. The original timber studded door is still used as an entrance.

The scheme is sympathetic, with restoration of the removed upper floors and staircases, but entrances and windows retained and a similar floorplan. The council’s heritage and conservation officers supported the proposal, as the farm is currently on the Buildings at Risk register and classed as vulnerable and disused.

Geslings FarmGeslings Farm
Dent Parish Council expressed a wish that the building was used as a full-time dwelling and not as a holiday let, though local occupancy restrictions do not apply to former houses being brought back into use. The planning officers’ report described the council as being ‘strongly supportive’ of the application because of the minor alterations to the building’s fabric.

Consent was granted with conditions attached.

An old fireplace and cooking range inside the farmhouseAn old fireplace and cooking range inside the farmhouse
