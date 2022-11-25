Abandoned 17th-century Yorkshire farm known as 'the doctor's house' up for sale

An abandoned farmhouse dating back to the 1600s in a village near Doncaster has gone on the market.

Ivy Farmhouse in Hampole has four bedrooms, a five-car garage and a swimming pool – but appears to have been derelict for a long period.

It is being offered for sale for £395,000 through agents Bespoke Lettings (Doncaster) Ltd with the purchaser warned that they face a further £150-250,000 outlay for renovation work.

Ivy Farmhouse was known in the village as ‘the doctor’s house’ as it belonged to Doncaster Royal Infirmary psychiatrist Neil Silvester, who in 1991 authorised the release of patient Carol Barratt from care just days before she stabbed an 11-year-old girl to death in Doncaster town centre.

The farmhouse in Hampole is now for sale

The property was abandoned after the case when Mr Silvester left, and became popular with urban explorers who posted video footage of it online and came across rusting classic cars, books and jars of food.