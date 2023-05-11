All Sections
All the best photos of the Flying Scotsman as it visits Keighley and Worth Valley Railway in Yorkshire during centenary tour

Flying Scotsman has arrived at the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 11th May 2023, 10:21 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 10:21 BST

The famous locomotive will spend almost the entire month of May on the five-mile heritage line, departing on the 29th.

There are several events planned, including cab and shed tours, a centenary dinner and an evening trip with live music and street food.

The engine’s owners the National Railway Museum have planned a number of tours and appearances around the country to mark its 100th birthday.

After an outcry when it was not originally included on the schedule, Flying Scotsman will now visit Doncaster, where it was built at the LNER’s works in 1923, later this year.

Alan Peace from Keighley and Worth Valley Railway pictured with the Flying Scotsman

Alan Peace from Keighley and Worth Valley Railway pictured with the Flying Scotsman Photo: Simon Hulme

Fireman Callum Walton inside the cab

Fireman Callum Walton inside the cab Photo: Simon Hulme

The Flyling Scotsman is on show at Ingrow Station, Keighley, for the public allowed to view the locomotive

The Flyling Scotsman is on show at Ingrow Station, Keighley, for the public allowed to view the locomotive Photo: Simon Hulme

Crowds view the engine

Crowds view the engine Photo: Simon Hulme

