Flying Scotsman has arrived at the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway.

The famous locomotive will spend almost the entire month of May on the five-mile heritage line, departing on the 29th.

There are several events planned, including cab and shed tours, a centenary dinner and an evening trip with live music and street food.

The engine’s owners the National Railway Museum have planned a number of tours and appearances around the country to mark its 100th birthday.

After an outcry when it was not originally included on the schedule, Flying Scotsman will now visit Doncaster, where it was built at the LNER’s works in 1923, later this year.

1 . 956aa866-d642-4eba-b9e6-03956733ac2b Alan Peace from Keighley and Worth Valley Railway pictured with the Flying Scotsman Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

2 . 7f52e71c-d5de-4420-b462-41c2f1161643 Fireman Callum Walton inside the cab Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

3 . 26882cc5-382e-41d8-8ad7-bce67efd815e The Flyling Scotsman is on show at Ingrow Station, Keighley, for the public allowed to view the locomotive Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

4 . 5d37703c-fcf8-4e22-ae0f-a275221fbed2 Crowds view the engine Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales