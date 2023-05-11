All the best photos of the Flying Scotsman as it visits Keighley and Worth Valley Railway in Yorkshire during centenary tour
Flying Scotsman has arrived at the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway.
The famous locomotive will spend almost the entire month of May on the five-mile heritage line, departing on the 29th.
There are several events planned, including cab and shed tours, a centenary dinner and an evening trip with live music and street food.
The engine’s owners the National Railway Museum have planned a number of tours and appearances around the country to mark its 100th birthday.
After an outcry when it was not originally included on the schedule, Flying Scotsman will now visit Doncaster, where it was built at the LNER’s works in 1923, later this year.
