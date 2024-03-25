Ampleforth Abbey in Yorkshire opens new visitor centre with guest accommodation for school residential groups

Alban Roe House in the Abbey grounds has been extensively renovated to bring the tearoom, shop, visitor centre and dormitories together under one roof for the first time.

A ‘generous’ donation to the community of Benedictine monks, who founded the neighbouring boarding school Ampleforth College, enabled the building work to take place.

The new Alban Roe House has a ‘visitor experience’ section with displays and exhibitions about the history of monastic life in the valley, where the order has lived since 1802.

Ampleforth Abbey

Visitors are also able to join the monks for prayers in the Abbey’s church.

Residential school trips can book dormitory and en-suite accommodation in the upper floors of the building and there are also conference, exhibition and event spaces available for hire as well as the existing retreat centre.

Abbot Robert Igo said: ‘We are delighted to be welcoming guests to our new retreat and visitor centre. The new facilities will allow us to strengthen our connections with local communities as well as offering visitors from further afield an insight into our life.’

The new museum and tearoom are open seven days a week. The Abbey grounds are part of the Howardian Hills and close to the North York Moors National Park.