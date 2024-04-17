Ancient lead coffin buried in Yorkshire field more than 1,600 years to go on display

The astonishing discovery, described by experts as a once-in-a-lifetime find, was made during excavation work by West Yorkshire Archaeological Services in a previously unknown site near Garforth.

It contained the remains of a woman aged 25 to 35, believed to have been of high status and perhaps a Roman aristocrat, who was buried wearing a bracelet, glass bead necklace and a finger ring or earring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a fascinating revelation, archaeologists from West Yorkshire Archaeological Services, who carried out detailed analysis, have discovered that the coffin also contained the partial remains of an unknown child, thought to be aged around 10.

WYAS archaeologist Kylie Buxton working on the lead coffin and the Roman woman’s remains inside following the excavation on site in 2022.

Whilst it is not known exactly who the child was or their relationship to the Roman woman, carbon dating of the remains has revealed that their burials took place around the same time, raising intriguing questions about late Roman burial practices in Britain.

The coffin and its delicate lid, which have been warped by centuries in the ground, are being carefully conserved and stabilised for display at Leeds City Museum, where they will be mounted in a bespoke case as one of the central exhibits in Living with Death, a new exhibition opening on May 3, exploring how cultures across the world approach death, dying and bereavement.

Kat Baxter, Leeds Museums and Galleries’ curator of archaeology, said: “This is a truly unique and remarkable find which has potentially huge implications for our understanding of the history of early Leeds and those who made their home here."