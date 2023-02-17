Anger among villagers as Grade II listed cross is moved to council yard for over a year

Villagers from Oakenshaw in Kirklees have held a protest over the council’s removal of a Grade II listed cross.

The Oakenshaw cross, which is a 18th century memorial to the wife physican Richard Richardson, was removed in March 2022 after it was deemed a risk following a HGV hitting and damaging the base.

Last year, Kirklees Council said it would undergo substantial repairs before being reinstated.

But almost a year on and villagers are none the wiser about when the cross will return.

It is understood that the cross is currently in a council owned yard in Liversidge with its return date uncertain.

Just over 60 villagers held a protest on Saturday to demand the return of the cross to the village.

Jean Tottie, who has lived in the village over 20 years and has co-ordinated the Friends of Oakenshaw Cross Group said: “In October, we were told we would be consulted on options for the reinstatement of the cross.

"But at the January council meeting, we were told the council has not set a budget for re-instating the cross, or even to have the consultation.

"We’re all up in arms about it – hence the protest.

"People who have lived here all their lives understand the cross was fine with tractors and other big vehicles, so why can’t it come back?

"There will be another protest on March 30 to mark the year anniversary, the fight is going on.”