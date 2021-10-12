Angry residents in last ditch bid to save 100-year-old Yorkshire miners' welfare hall from being sold for redevelopment

Brodsworth Miners Welfare is set to be sold off this week.

Grade II listed Brodsworth Miners’ Welfare hall in Woodlands is set to go under the hammer this week with a guide price of £125,000.

The hall on Welfare Road, which dates from 1924, is being touted for commercial or residential redevelopment.

But angry residents opposed to the plan have set up a ‘Save Our Welfare’ campaign group with the aim of stopping the building being sold off at the auction this Thursday.

A Crowdfunding appeal has been set up to save the building, which has been disused for a number of years.

Sarah Smith, who has set up the £25,000 appeal, said: "The hall has been in our lives since 1924 and was, until the last few years, the hub of community activity.

“It was paid for by the miners of the past 100+ years and every member of our immediate community and beyond owns at least one brick in the walls of the Welfare Hall.

“We believe if we each buy back a brick, we have a good chance of saving enough money to buy back our building.

“Most of what our forefathers helped to create around Woodlands and surrounding areas have disappeared. This is our last iconic building left that is still in decent shape. We deserve it to be kept and used in our own community as the community hall it beautifully is.”

Campaigners, who have also set up a Facebook page, Friends of Brodsworth Miners Welfare Hall want to buy back the hall to stage events such as farmers’ markets, dog and flower shows, gyms and boxing as well as using it as a youth club.

A spokesman for Friends of Brodsworth Miners Welfre Hall said: “We want to convince the trustees that to sell Brodsworth Miners Welfare Hall is wrong and that there is overwhelming strong local support to help them secure a successful future for the hall.”

They also want to use it for arts and theatre events, feeding the community and using it as a local space for community events.

Added Sarah: “If we are successful in getting this asset back, then it will be co-owed with the community - by you and your friends.

"The building needs some work including a new heating system. We might not raise enough funds to buy the property, it might get sold to a higher bidder – but you still, metaphorically, own a brick of the building. And with that brick, you have community power.

The 1.6 acre plot is Grade II listed and includes a bar, toilets, stores, offices, stage and a large function hall.

The brochure advertising the hall for auction describes it as an ‘ideal opportunity for development’ and adds ‘may suit residential or commercial development.’

You can join and support the Crowdfunding appeal here.