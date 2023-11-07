Anne Brontë in Scarborough: New exhibition explores links between author and Yorkshire coastal town
Now a new exhibition at the town's Maritime Heritage Centre explores her last days in the resort town, her achievements as an author and poet, and her final resting place.
Anne’s connection to Scarborough runs deeper than just being buried in the town, said organisers from The Anne Brontë Society, which is working with the museum.
Founder of the society, Lauren Bruce, said Anne spent more than just her final days in Scarborough, where she died at 29, most likely of pulmonary tuberculosis.
And they felt it was important to capture some of this connection and to recognise her as a major literary figure.
"We want to change this narrative of Anne being the forgotten Brontë," said Ms Bruce.
"She's a huge literary figure, and she still means a lot to the town.
"Many people might know she is buried here, but they don't think they realise she lived here for five weeks a year."
In addition to a collection of poems published with her sisters Charlotte and Emily, Anne Brontë published two books in her lifetime, Agnes Grey (1847) and The Tenant of Wildfell Hall (1848) before her death from tuberculosis in 1849 at the age of just 29.
The exhibition follows Anne's journey to Scarborough, visits to the Baths, a stroll on the sands, her funeral, and finally, her burial at St Mary’s Churchyard in the town.
There are also in the collection items exploring her love of art, her talents and time as a governess.
There are unique editions of Anne’s books on display including an early Folio edition of Agnes Grey, and a reprinted early edition of The Tenant of Wildfell Hall.
There are copies as well of her last letters, and unfinished drawings of her beloved dog, Flossy.
Additionally, researchers have uncovered an interesting finding in a sketch from the author, of a woman looking out to sea, and are working on uncovering a mystery.
The exhibition is already proving popular, and the hope is that it can shine a light on some of the literary legend's achievements.
"We've found references, right back to the 1930s, of Anne being the most 'tragic' Bronte," said Ms Bruce.
“We want to change that story. She meant a lot to the town.
"She is a celebrated novelist, she wrote the first true feminist novel. She wrote Agnes Gray, based on Scarborough. And she was an accomplished poet.
"Just imagine what she could have achieved if she hadn't got poorly."
The exhibition, The Final Days of Anne Brontë, runs until November 30 at Scarborough Maritime Heritage Centre.
Entry is free.