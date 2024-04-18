Leading bookseller Richard Axe bought a former youth hostel in the village of Aysgarth nearly 20 years ago, and moved his entire business from Harrogate to occupy the Victorian building, which was originally a school.

Now 73, failing health is forcing him to sell the collections as a going concern – with the estate including a cottage in the grounds where he lives and 120,000 rare volumes.

The building now has over a mile of shelving filling a total of 30 rooms. It is one of the largest collections of its kind in the UK, and many of the oldest books are not for sale.

Richard Axe keeps 120,000 rare books in the old Aysgarth youth hostel

Mr Axe says he wishes to find a buyer who will ‘embrace’ his unique library and the property, which includes outbuildings and gardens.

“There is nowhere else in the UK quite like this and I am proud to have created such an environment,” he said.

“I have spent my working life mainly buying whole libraries from private individuals and have benefited from being one of very few booksellers capable of handling and accommodating enormous collections.

“My life’s work is here. It has given me a good income and great pleasure and I would not be giving it up were it not for my declining health.

35,000 of the books are part of Richard's online sales business, but the others are a private collection that he is now selling

“The estate offers a unique opportunity for someone with a passion for books and business to unlock the considerable value of the largely unseen treasures of this enormous library.”

There are sections devoted to subjects such as natural history, architecture, fine art, travel, local history and literature.

The move to Aysgarth in 2006 allowed him to consolidate his entire stock under one roof, as in Harrogate the books were spread across a shop and two other properties.

The old hostel is not often visited by the general public, though specialist collectors do browse its shelves. A recent guest left with a bag of historic letters that they then sold to the British Library.

The Victorian property was a school before its conversion into a youth hostel

Around 35,000 volumes that are listed for sale online occupy one floor, but books that Mr Axe has ‘kept back’ take up most of the other four storeys. His business generates an annual turnover of £75,000.

“Of course it is a business, but as an established bookseller I have been fortunate enough to be able to choose which books to sell and have generally kept back the most interesting.”

The building, which dates from 1878, still retains many original features, including a fine staircase.

Mr Axe has transformed the pasture that was once at the rear of the hostel into a rich and wildlife-friendly sculpture garden covering half an acre.

The antiquarian library is one of the UK's best

His two-bedroom stone cottage, which is included in the sale, was built in the 1980s for the hostel manager.

The property is close to Aysgarth Falls and the River Ure, with the village and the market town of Leyburn within easy travelling distance.

Buyers are advised that there is potential for the frontage to be developed as a bookshop ot tearoom, as there is ample car parking.

“Living here has given me the peace and space to develop my business and to take enormous pleasure from the beauty of my surroundings; and of course, to create my special garden,” added Mr Axe.

“But I can no longer carry on and am looking for a buyer with the interest and passion to take forward this unique endeavour. Should that person wish it, I would be more than happy, when possible, to act as mentor and guide.”