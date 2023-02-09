A woman who was accidentally sent a World War Two veteran’s personal effects in the post has appealed to his relatives to come forward and reclaim them.

Carol Mooney was sent a Merlin gift set containing a tankard, cufflinks and pen by her sister-in-law, who had sourced the item from a car boot sale in the Bradford area.

Yet hidden in the bottom of the box were a series of documents that she does not believe would have intentionally been sold or donated.

There was an Army paybook dated 1944, driving licence issued in 1976 and a Bible given by the military chaplain at the 10th Infantry training centre.

Sidney Duck's Army paybook was signed by several officers whose signatures are difficult to decipher

The items were all addressed to Sidney Duck, whose address was given as 4 Sandporch Road, Leeds. The writing was difficult to read and the nearest match for the street name is actually Sandford Road in Kirkstall.

In the paybook, Sidney had written that he wished his possessions to be sent to his mother, Mrs P M Duck, if he were to die on active service.

Yet the 1970s driving documents suggest he survived the war.

Anyone related to Sidney Duck who would like the items to be returned should contact Ms Mooney at [email protected]