Apple throwing championships at Newby Hall to mark harvest celebrations in peculiar tradition

The art of apple throwing, warns head gardener Lawrence Wright ahead of Sunday's ninth international championships, is harder than it looks.

He had been blase the first time he tried to throw an apple from one side of the River Ure to the other. Now, with a high turnout expected for this weekend’s hotly contested event, he is somewhat more seasoned.

"It can be done, others have done it," he said. "I've never managed it. It's certainly no walk in the park."

Head Gardner Lawrence Wright, with Heather Gabe and Emma picking apples from the trees at Newby Hall. Picture Credit Charlotte Graham

This is a tradition to mark the end of Newby Hall's growing season, as the harvest is brought home for cider making and apple pressing, jams and preserves. But Apple Day here is also a celebration, with experts who can name by sight the history and heritage of a single fruit.

"This is the quintessentially English autumn bounty, when the apples are ripe and fruit is laden on the trees," said Mr Wright. "They are dripping from the branches.

"It's a nice end to the season here at Newby, but also celebrating everything about apples, all their shapes and sizes and varieties.

"We're very proud of the history of Newby Hall. And particularly aware of protecting that heritage, or it will be lost."

Apples are one of the world's most widely grown fruits, with more than 7,000 varieties. Newby Hall grows around 50 varieties in its heritage orchards, some of which date back to the 1890s.

These are the "interesting" apples, said Mr Wright. The kind you might not find in a supermarket, where a staple in size and shape may be paramount. It's essential, he believes, to keep such varieties thriving.

The gardening team, working with Hilary Dodson of the Northern Fruit Group, supplements new trees when the old ones die.

"It's important that places with a broad garden history do grow fruit that is older," he said. "If we stop growing them, they are lost."

Now, Apple Day is to see a celebration of this heritage. There will be artisan cider makers, orchard tours, and experts showing 30 Yorkshire varieties. The Harrogate Spa Town Ukulele band will serenade visitors.

To Mr Wright, it's important that people interact with the story of where food comes from, particularly children: "There are people that are passionate about heritage fruit, but when they go, it may be lost forever - unless we get people involved for the future.”

Then the grand finale from 1pm, with an apple throwing competition across the breadth of the River Ure. There are heats - and rounds. Those who manage to throw three to the opposite riverbank - with pyrotechnics to celebrate success - go through to the grand final. The winner gets a pome shaped trophy.

This is the harvest of the season’s labour. For apple throwing, it's the windfalls, that might go to waste.

International apple throwing championships mark end of season at Newby Hall 1-3pm, Sunday 2 October 2022. Picture Credit Charlotte Graham

Mr Wright has tried his own hand. It's "surprisingly hard", he admitted.

"Others at Newby have made it, so it is doable,” he added. "It's just a bit of fun, to see who can throw an apple the furthest."