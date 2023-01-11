Archaeologists reveal more about Sheffield's Norman castle built 900 years ago 'to see and be seen'

Discoveries by archaeologists who have been working on the site of Sheffield Castle will feature on BBC Two’s Digging for Britain this weekend.

Findings from a borehole survey carried out last summer confirm that it was a motte-and-bailey castle in its earliest phase.

The castle – where Mary, Queen of Scots was held prisoner for 14 years – was badly damaged in the 1640s after falling to the Parlimentarians in the English Civil War.

Since then it has been covered by multiple developments, most recently the cattle market, which was demolished in 2015. Sheffield Council wants to redevelop the area.

Dr Cat Jarman and Dr Daniel Young

Archeologists have been looking at its earliest phase, when it was built between 1150 to 1170, on a bedrock promontory where the River Sheaf meets the River Don.

An Anglo-Norman baron, William de Lovetot is thought to have built a motte-and-bailey castle with a wooden keep on a raised area of ground called a motte, accompanied by a walled courtyard, or bailey, surrounded by a protective ditch and palisade.

The team of geoarchaeologists from Wessex Archaeology have been analysing core samples to work out what the landscape would have been like centuries ago.

They’ve found out more about the location of the ditch to the north east, where it exploited a former channel of the River Sheaf. Elsewhere it was cut into rock.

The analysis has also revealed in places the motte – the artificial earthwork mound the castle sat on - was around 50 metres in diameter – a “bog standard” size for castles of its type.

Milica Rajic, Infrastructure Director at Wessex Archaeology, said: “When William de Lovetot came and picked a place to build a castle he has chosen a geological outcrop that’s fairly high. He didn’t put the castle on any of the hills.

"Never underestimate the power of fashion or bling. It’s positioned very defensively on two rivers, but it is a Norman castle that is more to see and be seen.

"In 2018 we revealed that we had a motte-and-bailey castle, and last year’s survey confirmed we had the phase of the site which was the earliest.