Askrigg Ropemakers: Last remaining female ropemaker fears historic craft 'might die out'

Britain’s last remaining professional female ropemaker fears the historic craft might “die out” if she can’t secure an apprentice in time.
The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post
Published 19th Feb 2024, 09:08 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 09:08 GMT

Caroline Rodgers, 56, who is one of just 11 traditional manufacturers left in the country, said it would be “tragic” if the 300-year-old heritage trade ceased to exist.

The grandmother learnt how to make ropes when she joined manufacturer Outhwaites in Hawes, North Yorkshire, seven years ago.

After the business closed in 2022, she bought one of its machines and set up her own company, Askrigg Ropemakers.

Caroline Rodgers, 56, is one of only 11 traditional ropemakers in the UK - and is believed to be the only female ropemaker with their own business in the north of England. Caroline bought the machinery from Outhwaites Ropemakers, in Hawes, after the company she worked for closed it's doors in late 2022. Instead of letting the ancient craft die, she wants to preserve the traditional method of rope making, pictured in her studio, in Askrigg, North Yorks.Caroline Rodgers, 56, is one of only 11 traditional ropemakers in the UK - and is believed to be the only female ropemaker with their own business in the north of England. Caroline bought the machinery from Outhwaites Ropemakers, in Hawes, after the company she worked for closed it's doors in late 2022. Instead of letting the ancient craft die, she wants to preserve the traditional method of rope making, pictured in her studio, in Askrigg, North Yorks.
Caroline Rodgers, 56, is one of only 11 traditional ropemakers in the UK - and is believed to be the only female ropemaker with their own business in the north of England. Caroline bought the machinery from Outhwaites Ropemakers, in Hawes, after the company she worked for closed it's doors in late 2022. Instead of letting the ancient craft die, she wants to preserve the traditional method of rope making, pictured in her studio, in Askrigg, North Yorks.

Ms Rodgers, who makes a range of products from cotton including traditional halters for cattle, now hopes she can find someone willing to keep the craft alive in the future.

She said: “I’m the only one in the Yorkshire Dales where I live, and there’s been one here since 1905.“Hopefully in the not-too-distant future, I can train up somebody who can do what I do, and just keep it alive.”

