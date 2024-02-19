Caroline Rodgers, 56, who is one of just 11 traditional manufacturers left in the country, said it would be “tragic” if the 300-year-old heritage trade ceased to exist.

The grandmother learnt how to make ropes when she joined manufacturer Outhwaites in Hawes, North Yorkshire, seven years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the business closed in 2022, she bought one of its machines and set up her own company, Askrigg Ropemakers.

Caroline Rodgers, 56, is one of only 11 traditional ropemakers in the UK - and is believed to be the only female ropemaker with their own business in the north of England. Caroline bought the machinery from Outhwaites Ropemakers, in Hawes, after the company she worked for closed it's doors in late 2022. Instead of letting the ancient craft die, she wants to preserve the traditional method of rope making, pictured in her studio, in Askrigg, North Yorks.

Ms Rodgers, who makes a range of products from cotton including traditional halters for cattle, now hopes she can find someone willing to keep the craft alive in the future.