Water levels dropped so low at Baitings Reservoir, near Ripponden in West Yorkshire, that an old bridge was uncovered.

The old Road Bridge which once carried the Long Causeway over the river appeared as water levels decreased.

The bridge was submerged in 1956 when Baitings Reservoir was completed, and a modern bridge was constructed nearby.

Scroll down for photos from the reservoir.

1. Old road bridge One solitary figure was pictured walking across the old Road Bridge at Baitings Reservoir, near Ripponden, West Yorks.

2. Heatwave A more modern bridge at Baitings Reservoir

3. Dry banks People wander on the dry banks of Baitings Reservoir

4. Low water levels Baitings Reservoir after the heatwave