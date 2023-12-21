Plans to convert a historic Elland pub and brewery into a wine bar and six homes have been submitted to Calderdale Council.

Mark Spencer wants to make the changes at the Barge and Barrel, Park Road, which closed a year ago when its owners, Admiral Taverns, decided to sell the building after assessing its long-term sustainability as poor.

Mr Spencer wants to convert the premises into two dwellings and four apartments, with a ground floor wine bar with offices below.

Supporting statements with the application, produced on behalf of the applicant by Bench Mark Designs, says a building has stood on the site of the main Barge and Barrel building since at least 1854, and this or a subsequent building has been a public house or hotel since the late 19th century.

The building, which is next to the Calder and Hebble Navigation, is part of Elland Conservation Area and it is close to the Wharf House and Wharf Office on Elland Wharf, and near to Elland Bridge – all Grade II listed.

A long side wing has recently been used as a brewery.

Overall, the overwhelming majority of the proposed changes will bring neutral or positive heritage gains for the Elland Conservation Area and nearby listed buildings, argue the supporting statements.

They also say: “Over a long period of time this building has been added to and altered.

“Unfortunately, the supporting trade required to finance the operationhas all but disappeared.”