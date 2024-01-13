He brought the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas to a scruffy little mill town. James L Corrigan was an extraordinary man, who dared to dream. Brought up in a travelling fairground family in the 1930s, he knew all about entertaining the masses.

He hit on the idea of building a club so big it could pay to bring stars like Shirley Bassey, Louis Armstrong, Morecambe and Wise, Eartha Kitt and Gracie Fields to Batley.

That “improbable oasis of glitter and excess” Batley Variety Club was built on top of a disused sewage works site on Bradford Road in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“James had the charisma to eclipse the sun,” recalls Maureen Prest who became promotions manager shortly after it opened.

Maureen Prest pictured at the former Batley Variety Club, now a gym. She who worked at the Batley Variety Club and also wrote a book about the club: King of Clubs. Next year a blue plaque will be unveiled at what was Batley Variety Club marking James L Corrigan who with his wife Betty, found the most unlikely spot to build what became Batley Variety Club

She is pleased to bits that this Spring a plaque will go up at the club, now a gym, remembering a true, local hero.

With his well spoken voice, she says, James could have come straight off the playing fields of Eton. He had a shrewd head for business: “He was the ideas man for the family – they always had to be one step ahead of the rest.”

The club opened in a blaze of publicity in March 1967. An instant success it oozed glamour over a town “which had never been showered with anything but smoke and soot”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It cost 5s 6d a year to join, but beer came at pub prices and “basket” meals of chicken and chips made it affordable for workers on less than £20 a week who dressed to the nines for the night.

Crowds outside Batley Variety Club to see The Bachelors.

And James was prepared to go to huge lengths to secure the best talent – even though he didn’t quite manage to get his favourite Dean Martin to play Batley despite offering £45,000 – a huge amount of money in the day.

Maureen’s book King of Clubs tells the incredible rags to riches and back to rags again story of James and his equally remarkable wife Betty. It has some cracking tales: of Shirley Bassey’s bravura performance – and later how she was tricked by James into thinking she was going out for dinner. She set off in her fur coat in his Rolls Royce only to turn up at a fish and chip shop.

Maureen was deeply impressed by Louis Armstrong, a huge star who remained true to his roots. “What I found sad was because as a child he’d not been educated he couldn’t spell. I used to have to stand in his dressing room telling him how to spell his fans’ names. What a lovely man – so humble and you don’t associate humble with stardom.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maureen remembers James, who died in 2000, having made and lost his fortune, with huge respect. She is delighted that a plaque has been awarded by the British Music Hall Society, which will go up at a ceremony on May 16, which is Music and Variety Day: “I respect what he did for the area; he had wonderful spin offs for local businesses. He put Batley on the map. He gave an awful lot and got very little in return.