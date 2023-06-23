The RAF has grounded the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight squadron until further notice due to a fault with a Merlin engine.

The Hurricane, Spitfire, Lancaster and Dakota aircraft were all booked for appearances at events across the country for Armed Forces Day this weekend, including flypasts in Yorkshire.

On Saturday June 24, the squadron was due to pass over Hull en route to Scunthorpe Armed Forces Day, and a Spitfire was booked for Doncaster’s Armed Forces Day celebrations. North Anston was also on the schedule before the aircraft flew south.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday, the Memorial Flight was expected to fly over Horbury Show and then Holmfirth in West Yorkshire. Scarborough Armed Forces Day, one of the region’s largest, is unaffected as it was not on the roster and had arranged for aerobatic display teams to perform instead.

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight