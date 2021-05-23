BBC Yorkshire and Humber archive footage: The discovery of a Viking house in York in 1973

York Guildhall

That year, builders renovating a former coffee house on Pavement which was to become an extension to Lloyds Bank made a fascinating find.

The basement of the building contained evidence of the Viking settlement of Jorvik and were some of the first remains of the Norse-ruled city to be uncovered.

Several years later, a further excavation on the site of the modern Coppergate Centre revealed more Viking remains, and the Jorvik Viking Centre attraction was opened nearby.

In this archive footage released by the BBC for the first time since 1973, presenter Valerie Singleton can be seen in York for an episode of Blue Peter.

Singleton was taken to a lab where the finds were being stored, and was allowed to try on Viking rings and even brush her hair with a comb that had been buried for centuries.

She interviewed Peter Addyman, the director of the York Archaeological Trust, on camera.