Beach-goers paddle in the sea in Bridlington, the lobster capital of Europe

And with the seasonal sunshine, people across the country have been making the most of Britain’s beaches.

Yorkshire’s coastline has some fabulous - and scenic - offerings, from Staithes to Withernsea and everything in between.

Pictured here, by The Yorkshire Post photographer Simon Hulme, is south beach in Bridlington, a long stretch of sand running right the way to neighbouring Fraisthorpe.

People enjoy the Warm Weather at South Beach, Bridlington. Technical details: Nikon D5, 400mm lens 1/3200 sec, f9, ISO 320

In fact, the wind turbine standing over the beach is part of Fraisthorpe Wind Farm.

Bridlington itself is known for shellfish, and is the largest lobster port in Europe.

Before it became known as a tourist resort, the town was primarily a port for the fishing and farming industry.

From the 1970s, the fisherfolk of Bridlington reinvented themselves as crab and lobster specialists and the town has been termed the ‘lobster capital of Europe’, with the shellfish industry worth millions of pounds to the local economy.

Writing for the website of Bridlington Bay Lobster, Robb Robinson of the Maritime Historical Studies Centre at the University of Hull, explains how Bridlington quay had emerged as Britain’s leading shell fishing port by the early 21st century, with its catches sought after by Spanish and French consumers.

“Today, Bridlington is the lobster capital of Europe, landing over 300 tonnes of lobster a year – more than anywhere else in Europe,” he writes.

“These Yorkshire delicacies are so sought after that they are sold within the UK and exported to markets as far afield as the Azores.”

Whilst lobster is a staple of the town, it is not the only thing putting Bridlington on the map. Its promenade, arcades and bays are also a draw.

South beach is a popular spot, close to an open air paddling pool, the Spa Theatre, East Riding Leisure complex and plenty of fish and chip shops.

And, as the crowds here suggest, it’s a good place for a paddle too, especially in the summer sun we’ve seen this year.