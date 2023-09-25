All Sections
Beloved Keighley & Worth Valley train line from The Railway Children to be protected with £1m funding

A beloved Yorkshire train line which featured in The Railway Children film is to be protected and partly rebuilt with £1m in funding.
Ruby Kitchen
By Ruby Kitchen
Published 25th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

The Government is spending more than £12.3m to secure 45 treasured spaces in villages, towns and cities across the country.

And among them is the railway bridge which carries the train line over Bridgehouse Beck between Keighley and Oxenhope. Originally built in 1867, it will now be rebuilt with £1m from the Community Ownership Fund.

The train line has featured in dozens of films and television shows, including the 1970 adaptation of Edith Nesbit’s book.

The 45212 'Black 5' steam train at Oakworth Station, on the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway. Picture Tony JohnsonThe 45212 'Black 5' steam train at Oakworth Station, on the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway. Picture Tony Johnson
The 45212 'Black 5' steam train at Oakworth Station, on the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway. Picture Tony Johnson

David Pearson, of the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway Preservation Society, said: “(The funding) means that the long term survival of train services on the railway is ensured and means everything to our railway, our villages and our people.”

The Community Ownership Fund helps people living in towns and cities across the UK create and restore treasured institutions such as museums, pubs and sports clubs.

A new aerospace discovery centre in Kinross, Scotland, and the Vale of Aeron pub in Ystrad Aeron, Wales, frequented by poet Dylan Thomas, have both been given £300,000.

Jacob Young, a levelling up minister, said: “Our priority is to support communities and deliver opportunities right across the country, which is why we’re investing £12.3m to secure the future of cherished community institutions.

“These places – from pubs to historic railway lines – are the golden thread which run through our social fabric, and keeping them going is vital for supporting communities.”

The Community Ownership Fund, which has given £49.3m to 195 projects, is now open again for bids.

