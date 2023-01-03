If you’re a birdwatcher and looking for a new job, then this might be right up your street.

Bempton Cliffs, which is run by the RSPB, is looking for five people to work in its visitor centre for six months this year. The zero-hours contract runs from February 20 to August 20 and will involve working with retail, catering and visitor experience teams, according to a job advert which has been posted.

The advert says: “As a centre assistant your working days will vary but will include weekends and Bank Holidays. Weekly hours will not be fixed, although we can be flexible and offer anything from 5 days a week to part-time work, depending on your availability between April to August. RSPB Bempton Cliffs is around 20 minutes by car from Bridlington and a 35 minute drive from Scarborough. The nearest train station is a mile walk from the local village.”

The pay is between £9.90 and £10.98 per hour, and also includes benefits such as pension and annual leave.

RSPB Bempton Cliffs where “Albie”, the only albatross in the Northern Hemisphere, returned to last year.

The job application says the RSPB is looking for epople who are enthusiastic, have excellent verbal and communication skills, and an ability to work on your own initiative and under pressure.

Bempton Cliffs is one of Yorkshire’s most popular wildlife attractions, and this year saw the visit of Albie the albatross, who is the only albatross in the Northern hemisphere. Albie, who has a wingspan of over 2.4m, has been living in the Baltic Seas around Denmark and Germany since 2014 after being blown off course from the South Atlantic oceans.

