By all accounts he was both very modest and incredibly generous. And his help means that into the future one of Yorkshire’s premier stately homes will always have the money it needs for hugely expensive, but vital, work.

Beningbrough Hall in the Vale of York is known as one of the most remarkable baroque houses in England, with richly carved and finished interiors. Heavily influenced by John Bourchier’s grand tour, the early 18th century property, owned by the National Trust, has been constantly re-invented over the years.

Now, having been closed for nearly two years it will reopen on July 1, following a £2.3m upgrade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors should immediately notice the change in the lighting – which was previously so poor it had to close on dark winter afternoons.

10 May 2022..... Beningbrough Hall, Gallery and Gardens National Trust property near York. Picture Tony Johnson

In particular, it will enhance the extraordinary carved wood friezes, created by local carpenter-architect William Thornton and a team of Huguenot craftsmen.

It was all paid for thanks to an endowment by Ian Reddihough, who died in 2015 at the age of 96.

Little is known about the Yorkshireman. An obituary mentions that he ran a hotel in South Africa, lived in Pully, Lausanne, Switzerland and made frequent visits to Yorkshire – he loved Betty's in Harrogate. Throughout his lifetime he was also quietly a benefactor to several National Trust properties, but Beningbrough was the sole recipient of a very considerable endowment which will provide the hall with an ongoing source of income. In September the art gallery on the first floor will reopen for a new exhibition and it will be renamed The Reddihough Galleries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General manager David Morgan said: “When Mr Reddihough was visiting in the 1980s, the hall was under development, it was still an untapped resource. I think it really struck him that he could play a part in its success.” The charity wasn’t able to talk about their benefactor in his life-time, and it’s not known exactly why he was so generous towards Benningbrough Hall.

9 January 2018...... Volunteer gardner Bob Mansfield working at Benningborough Hall, north of York. Staff at the National Trust’s Beningbrough Hall are currently looking for willing volunteers to take on a number of roles from welcoming visitors and bringing alive the hall’s amazing history, to helping out in the shop, selling plants and second hand books or even showing round school parties. Picture Tony Johnson.

Mr Morgan said: “Like a lot of people who visit the National Trust, they have a special affection or happy memories – we are very fortunate that a number of people make bequests. The admissions, the ticket income is not sufficient to pay for the buildings and we need this extra help to look after them.