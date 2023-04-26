A developer who says he wants to turn Grade II-listed offices into a townhouse and flats believes there is “little or no demand” for offfices in the area.

Iftikhar Ahmed wants to convert a Grade II listed building at Carlton Street, Halifax, into the house and five flats, including replacing existing stone roof tiles with natural slate tiles.

A supporting statement submitted to Calderdale Council with the planning application says the building’s external appearance will not change and internal alterations will be kept to a minimum.

Planning permission exists to convert the building into self-contained smaller office suites and these have been marketed.

The Grade II-listed building at Carlton Street, Halifax

But, the statement, prepared by NK Architects says: “Currently, the heritage asset falls under the use class of offices; this is a use for which there is little or no demand within the Halifax town centre area. It would appear that the size of the building is not large enough for the larger businesses, and too big for small start-up business.

“We have previously obtained planning consent to convert the listed building into three self-contained smaller office suites. However, after marketing the smaller offices, there was no demand for this.”

But estate agents Boococks have advised that one and two-bedroom units are “very much in demand” in the town centre.

Conversion will produce viable use for a heritage asset, bringing it back into daily use, saving it from disrepair that would come from leaving it vacant, argues the statement.