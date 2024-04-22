The Willoughby family of Birdsall House, near Malton, last year applied to North Yorkshire Council for permission to convert the kitchens and servants’ quarters beneath the Grade II-listed mansion into a bar and dancefloor for wedding and events guests.

The entire area had been almost untouched since World War Two, after which the number of servants at the hall declined. The service wing includes storerooms, larders, a dairy, game chiller, main kitchen, scullery, servants’ halls, housekeeper’s office, laundry and wine cellar, with an ice house outside. Original features that have been preserved include an Edwardian iron cooking range, Belfast sinks, stone-flagged kitchen floor and vegetable store with hatch window for deliveries.

The renovation work is now complete, and the Willoughbys are now launching the new events space, called The Old Kitchens, for bookings. Previously, weddings were held in marquees in the grounds.

The private bar is in the old servants’ hall and the dancefloor is in the main kitchen. The pantry is now an evening catering area and there is seating in the former cook’s room. Overall there is capacity for 200 guests and there are separate entrances from the rest of the house.

Lady Cara Willoughby said: “We have been very fortunate to host some amazing weddings in the house over the past five years and are continuing to host exclusive weddings and events in the house. However, we hope that The Old Kitchens will add another fantastic dimension to what we can offer at Birdsall. After receiving a number of enquiries for other private functions, such as 21st and other ‘big number’ birthday parties, music gig nights and product launches, we wanted to develop what we can offer at Birdsall House further and so the project was born. We can’t wait to welcome people to The Old Kitchens and hope the space will prove a big draw for those wanting somewhere completely unique in Yorkshire.”