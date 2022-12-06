A stately home near Malton which does not usually open to the public is holding a one-off Christmas concert.

Birdsall House, the seat of the Willoughby family, the barons Middleton, for over 300 years, has been a filming location for Christmas movies including Father Christmas is Back, starring Kelsey Grammer, and My Dad’s Christmas Date, which features Jeremy Piven.

It can be booked for weddings but does not generally open to visitors and private hire by the public has only been available since 2018.

Acclaimed choir Echo have been booked to perform at the winter solstice concert in the house, their only appearance in the north this season, and ticket-holders will get the chance to see the Grade II-listed mansion decorated for Christmas.

Lady Cara Willoughby said: “We were blown away when Echo Vocal Ensemble previously sang at Birdsall House as part of the Ryedale Festival and we jumped at the opportunity to hear them sing in Yorkshire again. With a programme of wonderful winter songs from around the globe, along with mince pies and mulled wine, this will be a lovely way to get into the festive spirit.”

The concert takes place on Monday 19 December at 7:30pm. Pre-booking is essential and tickets include mince pies and mulled wine.

