Blossom in Yorkshire: Brilliant pictures show Bradford, Leeds and Harrogate in spring

Blossom is spring personified and at the moment it can be seen and treasured in all its natural beauty in the UK. Pictures by Danny Lawson, Simon Hulme, Tony Johnson, Paul Bentley and Ernesto Rogata.
John Blow
By John Blow
Published 6th May 2024, 06:00 BST

It must be one of the surest signs we have that spring has arrived or is around the corner – bouquets of white and pink branching out over our streets.

Blossom is a sight which is celebrated all over the world at this time of year – in Japan, for instance, people flock from around the globe for its festivals showcasing sakura in March and April.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are some beautiful examples in Yorkshire, too, as these photographs show.

Yen Leong dressed in traditional Chinese dress is pict.ured amongst the Cherry Blossom on the Harrogate Stray, Harrogate. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon HulmeYen Leong dressed in traditional Chinese dress is pict.ured amongst the Cherry Blossom on the Harrogate Stray, Harrogate. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme
Yen Leong dressed in traditional Chinese dress is pict.ured amongst the Cherry Blossom on the Harrogate Stray, Harrogate. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

In these pictures, Maja Lawson takes a selfie in front of the blossom at Springhead Park in Rothwell, Leeds, while Yen Leong, in traditional Chinese dress, is pictured among the cherry blossom on the Harrogate Stray.

Laura, a florist from Helen James Flowers, also in Harrogate, displays her creations against a backdrop of blossom, while other images show full bloom at Bolling Hall in Bradford and a farm in Drighlington.

Yorkshire’s arts and culture scene is thriving - our newsletter will put you at the heart of it

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With blossom offering such a spectacle each year, it would be easy to assume that it is abundant, but the National Trust says it’s been declining in UK landscapes since 1900.

Cherry blossom in full bloom in the grounds of Bolling Hall in Bradford photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson.Cherry blossom in full bloom in the grounds of Bolling Hall in Bradford photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson.
Cherry blossom in full bloom in the grounds of Bolling Hall in Bradford photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson.

Although areas of traditional orchards have declined, place names associated with blossom have increased, showing its continued relevance to people across England and Wales, said the organisation last month.

That makes it all the more precious and important we enjoy this annual arrival.

Related topics:BradfordYorkshireLeedsHarrogateNational Trust

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.