Blossom in Yorkshire: Brilliant pictures show Bradford, Leeds and Harrogate in spring
It must be one of the surest signs we have that spring has arrived or is around the corner – bouquets of white and pink branching out over our streets.
Blossom is a sight which is celebrated all over the world at this time of year – in Japan, for instance, people flock from around the globe for its festivals showcasing sakura in March and April.
There are some beautiful examples in Yorkshire, too, as these photographs show.
In these pictures, Maja Lawson takes a selfie in front of the blossom at Springhead Park in Rothwell, Leeds, while Yen Leong, in traditional Chinese dress, is pictured among the cherry blossom on the Harrogate Stray.
Laura, a florist from Helen James Flowers, also in Harrogate, displays her creations against a backdrop of blossom, while other images show full bloom at Bolling Hall in Bradford and a farm in Drighlington.
With blossom offering such a spectacle each year, it would be easy to assume that it is abundant, but the National Trust says it’s been declining in UK landscapes since 1900.
Although areas of traditional orchards have declined, place names associated with blossom have increased, showing its continued relevance to people across England and Wales, said the organisation last month.
That makes it all the more precious and important we enjoy this annual arrival.
