Bodies: Hull Old Town transformed into 1940s streets for filming of new Netflix crime thriller

The historic quarter was taken over by set dressers today ahead of filming of the adaptation of Si Spencer's 2015 graphic novel.

The book's concept is based around the same murder being committed in London in four different time periods - the 1890s, 1940s, 2010s and future.

Hull Old Town has portrayed Victorian London on screen before as it is home to numerous listed buildings from the 18th and 19th centuries, when merchants who made their fortune from the port built grand residences, warehouses and offices. Netflix also filmed Enola Holmes there.Read more: Hull Old Town

Monday's shoot appeared to focus on the 1940s, with windows taped up to protect against bomb blasts and headlines on newspaper boards relating to World War Two.

Buildings were transformed into period shops and a public library.

The shoot is also expected to move to Leeds, Bradford, Rotherham and Grimsby before wrapping in September.

The eight-part series is produced by Will Gould and Frith Tipladys' Pursuit of Love producer Moonage Pictures. It has been created by No Offence and Torchwood writer Paul Tomalin.

