The Hall was once part of the Augustinian monastery tha stood on the Bolton Abbey estate in Wharfedale, one of several properties in the family, whose main seat is at Chatsworth in Derbyshire.

The Telegraph interviewed the Countess of Burlington, wife of the current Duke’s heir William Cavendish, about the recent refurbishment of the Hall, a private residence on the estate where the Duke and Duchess and other family members spend part of the year.

It has never been seen by the public in over 700 years of occupation, but can now be rented by paying guests – though a three-day stay will cost around £25,000.

A view of the ruined Barden Tower hunting lodge on the Bolton Abbey estate

The one room that will be off-limits is the Duke and Duchess’s bedroom – the only other couple to have slept there in recent years, according to the Telegraph, were the Queen and Prince Philip in 2005, when they were guests of the Devonshires when the Royal Ascot race meeting was held in York.

Her grandfather King George V was also a frequent visitor when the Hall was the family’s shooting lodge.

The estate has been in the family since 1748, and traditionally they would spend August there. The late Dowager Duchess, Deborah (one of the Mitford Sisters), would take a horsebox full of plates from Chatsworth with her.

The refurbishment has incorporated the antiques that were already there, though a modern heating system has been added to cater for high-end clients.

The house itself reflects different eras of history; it began as a gatehouse for the Priory, now a ruin, in the 1300s, and in 1652 it was converted into the shooting lodge; further wings were built in the 1840s. King George V’s old bedroom is in a turret on the second floor.