Located around 15 miles to the south west of Skipton, it lay within the old West Riding of Yorkshire’s Bowland Rural District Council area until 1974, when local government reorganisation gifted the village to Lancashire’s Ribble Valley.

Its charming main street of houses and cottages extends from a bridge over Skirden Beck, a tributary of the River Ribble.

There is mention of it in the Domesday Book of 1087 as “Bodeton”, the Old English word for an enclosure with dwellings.

Bolton-by-Bowland

Little is known about Bolton-by-Bowland’s early days. Its main claim to fame in medieval times relates to the Wars of the Roses between the Houses of York and Lancaster.

In 1464, Henry VI sought refuge with the local lord of the manor, Sir Ralph Pudsey, at Bolton Hall on the edge of the village, after being defeated at the Battle of Hexham.

The church of St Peter and St Paul’s contains Sir Ralph’s tomb, topped with a grey marble slab carved with figures of him, his three wives and 25 children.

A large part of the village’s appeal is the number of old properties. There are over 40 listed buildings in the parish, including one Grade I and three Grade II.

There are also two much-photographed village greens. The smaller one contains the remains of a 13th century stone market cross and a set of old stocks (pictured).

Unlike many picturesque villages, Bolton-by-Bowland is still a working community with a primary school, shop, tearooms and an award-winning pub.