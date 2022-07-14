A party from Northallerton Bowls Club travelled to the medieval castle, near Leyburn, in North Yorkshire, to roll their bowls on the South Lawn which had been specially prepared for the occasion.

Brian Hunt, a member of the club’s management committee, said the idea had sprung from a trip with his wife Birthe to nearby Preston-under-Scar and a subsequent internet search revealing a reference to a bowling green at the castle.

The club was keen to expand its social activities and after contacting the castle in April a date was eventually fixed for a day out and game on the lawn - which is normally reserved mainly for picnics, wedding parties and the odd game of croquet.

Pat Robinson, Northallerton Bowling Club's first ever female president, playing bowls at Bolton Castle.

The grass was cut especially short but the slopes on the green proved challenging for the 24-strong group of flat green bowlers.

“It was great fun,” said Mr Hunt. “Everyone really enjoyed themselves but bowling it wasn’t – chuck it and hope was a better description of it!"

Not that everyone struggled with the conditions.

The group included a crown green bowler - a playing surface which is traditionally sloped at the edges - used to a less than flat surface.

“It was uphill and down dale – it was made for him, he couldn’t go wrong,” Mr Hunt joked.

The bowlers played for around an hour and a half before retiring for tea and cake when a falconry display took precedence.

Although the lawn is known as the bowling green, Bolton Castle general manager Jacqui Naylor said there isn’t actually any confirmed record of bowls being played there during the castle’s history which dates back more than 600 years.

She added: “We are more used to re-enactors and actors across the summer season, but it’s been lovely today to offer our lawn as a green and watch these talented players.