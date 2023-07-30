Borrowby Show: Crowds gather for Yorkshire village show as it marks a return for 2023

All Sections
Glorious sunshine was to light up the traditions of a village show featuring a raft of entertainment from vintage tractors to Yorkshire Pudding Throwing championships.
Ruby Kitchen
By Ruby Kitchen
Published 30th Jul 2023, 16:45 BST

Saturday's Borrowby Show, near Thirsk, remains true to its roots as an "archetypal" village show, said chairman Charlie Holland, and organisers "couldn't have hoped for a better day".

There were cattle and sheep, a "hugely popular" dog show, riding classes, gymkhana, then in the main ring heavy horses were followed by vintage tractors to show the progression of the plough story.

Then a gun detachment from the 4th Regiment, terrier racing, silver bands and showjumping. In produce tents, where it can prove competitive for baking, gardening and crafting, he said, there were prizes for the longest nettle and the biggest dock leaf in addition to traditional entries. And as well as a tug-of-war, there was a Yorkshire pudding throwing world championship to add to the competition.

Sandy Davison judges the sheep classes at Borrowby Show photographed for the Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson 29th July 2023Sandy Davison judges the sheep classes at Borrowby Show photographed for the Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson 29th July 2023
Mr Holland said the event has long been at the centre of local communities, as a gathering place and opportunity to compete as well as a summer tradition.

Reflecting on his own personal highlights from the day, he said it might have been watching entrants trooping in with produce entries early in the morning, or keen young farmers sharing the story of their families' old vintage tractor engines with such enthusiasm and confidence.

"Everybody enjoyed listening to them," he said. "I couldn't have done it, aged 12 or 13. It just shows the passion they have for it, and it's brilliant.

"That's the beauty of it," he added. “It was born very much from a traditional agricultural show, and we don't want to lose those roots. It's a lovely village show."

Vintage tractors parade at Borrowby Show photographed for the Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson 29th July 2023Vintage tractors parade at Borrowby Show photographed for the Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson 29th July 2023
The show was cancelled twice on the back of the pandemic, and the chairman credited a "hugely capable" team as well as village volunteers for helping to set up and then returning early on Sunday morning to clear up the showground and return it to a clean field.

"We are really well supported by local people," he said. "It's 'our' show, not 'the' show. I just hope they had a good day as well. Ultimately that's what it's all about."

