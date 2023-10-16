Bringing dreams for a new football museum in Sheffield to life as a new charity is formed
Sheffield Home of Football has been formally launched, with a civic reception and new trustees outlining tangible plans for coming months.
Kate Josephs, the council chief executive, said this was an "exciting development".
"Now with this new charity and a clear plan, we have something we can work with to make sure this becomes a reality," she said.
The civic reception saw dignitaries gather, and was attended by serving and former MPs, former referee Keith Hackett and former Sheffield United and England legend Tony Currie. The Lord Mayor, Colin Ross, was also joined by representatives from football clubs, the city's universities and city councillors.
Coun Denise Fox, the new chair of trustees, thanked sponsors and supporters, including the Little Mesters Brewing Co which is creating a special ale and lager to raise funds.
The goal is to create a heritage museum in Sheffield city centre, she said, along with a programme of education about the city's role in the development of the modern game.
In the New Year, a series of football walking tours around the city will be developed with a new app, while there will be a series of lectures and events to raise the plan's profile.
"We also want to work with schools, community and businesses groups to undertake outreach and develop this element of our work," said Coun Fox. “Meanwhile, our search for a building continues, and we are appealing to anyone with suitable premises in the centre of Sheffield to come and speak to us.
"We will launch a public appeal for support and put bids in to really accelerate our fundraising to make it a reality."