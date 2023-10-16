Bringing dreams for a new football museum in Sheffield to life as a new charity is formed

Ambitions to create a Sheffield football museum have edged ever closer as a new charity is launched to make the dream a reality.

Sheffield Home of Football has been formally launched, with a civic reception and new trustees outlining tangible plans for coming months.

Kate Josephs, the council chief executive, said this was an "exciting development".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Now with this new charity and a clear plan, we have something we can work with to make sure this becomes a reality," she said.

Sheffield Home of Football charity launch. Image by Ian Spooner

The civic reception saw dignitaries gather, and was attended by serving and former MPs, former referee Keith Hackett and former Sheffield United and England legend Tony Currie. The Lord Mayor, Colin Ross, was also joined by representatives from football clubs, the city's universities and city councillors.

Coun Denise Fox, the new chair of trustees, thanked sponsors and supporters, including the Little Mesters Brewing Co which is creating a special ale and lager to raise funds.

The goal is to create a heritage museum in Sheffield city centre, she said, along with a programme of education about the city's role in the development of the modern game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the New Year, a series of football walking tours around the city will be developed with a new app, while there will be a series of lectures and events to raise the plan's profile.

Sheffield Home of Football charity launch. Image by Ian Spooner

"We also want to work with schools, community and businesses groups to undertake outreach and develop this element of our work," said Coun Fox. “Meanwhile, our search for a building continues, and we are appealing to anyone with suitable premises in the centre of Sheffield to come and speak to us.