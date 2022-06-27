British astronaut Tim Peake announces new Scarborough tour date to share tales of space

Mr Peake, who joined the European Space Agency in 2009 after an 18-year Army career, conducted a spacewalk in 2015 while orbiting Earth.

Now, with his debut tour extended into 2023 due to popular demand, he is to appear at Scarborough’s Grand Hall on March 18.

Tickets go on sale this Wednesday for his one-man show My Journey To Space, as he shares the secrets and science of how and why humans journey into space.

Tim Peake - My Journey To Space. Image: ESA-NASA

Giving audiences insight into life as an astronaut, he will share photographs and never-before-seen footage.

He said: “One thing I never anticipated in being selected for the ESA programme, was just how much my own experiences would inspire and fascinate others.

“I will always be mesmerised by space and space travel, but I am just as honoured to be able to travel the country sharing my story and experiences.”

Tim Peake - My Journey To Space. Image: ALEX CHAMBERLIN

A former Apache pilot and flight instructor, Tim Peake has flown over 3,000 hours on operations worldwide.

In December 2015, he became the first British astronaut to visit the ISS and conduct a spacewalk during his six month mission.

Through outreach activities, his work has engaged more than two million students, and he is an ambassador for STEM Education.

Tim Peake - My Journey To Space. Image ESA-NASA