Brontë fans raise more than £20,000 to mark birthplace of Yorkshire's famous literary sisters

Brontë fans from across the world have raised more than £20,000 for a campaign to help commemorate the birthplace of Yorkshire’s most famous literary sisters.

While the Parsonage at Haworth – where the sisters wrote their novels – is a world-famous tourist attraction, less well known is that they were actually born some six miles away in Thornton.

The birthplace is marked with a plaque in the village’s market place and when the building’s current owner Mark de Luca decided it was time to sell up, a plan was formed to buy it and run as a community venture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigners from the South Square Centre hope to convert the house into a cafe and event space on the ground floor, and luxury holiday accommodation on the first floor to entice tourists who want to follow in the Bronte’s footsteps.

The Brontë Birthplace in Thornton Village

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some £450,000 is needed to purchase and convert the property, and campaigners were originally given a Christmas deadline which has now been extended well into next year.

A further £20,000 has been given in grant funding which has allowed campaigners to carry out feasibility studies on the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Retired academic Sarah Dixon, of the Bronte Birthplace project, said: “We’ve had architects draw up plans and had a condition survey done, and we’ll be going ahead soon with a structural survey.

“The owner has been an absolute brick. Originally we had until the end of December which in hindsight was a very short period of time, but now we’re discussing an option to extend for another 18 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

circa 1834: English writers Anne, Emily and Charlotte Bronte. Original Artwork: Painting by their brother, Patrick Branwell Bronte. (Photo by Rischgitz/Getty Images)

“I haven’t come across a single person who isn’t in favour of this. We’ve done lots of local consultations and everyone has supported it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And we’ve got the Bradford City of Culture coming up, which we’re hoping to be heavily involved with.”

People who have donated to the crowdfunding campaign have shared their personal connections to the Bronte story online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mary Clare wrote: “I lived on the outskirts of Thornton for the two happiest years of my childhood. Seeing the (then) brass plaque on our regular trips to the nearby bakery inspired me to read Jane Eyre for the first time.

“I am now a writer and a poet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have never understood why this property has not been more celebrated. Fingers crossed it’s time is now. I have visited the cafe and it's sad to see a venture close but perhaps this little house is at last going to become the literary shrine it should be.”

Sharon Wright wrote: “This was the house where Patrick and Maria Brontë and their gifted young children were happy. It should now rest safely and forever in the hands of the community, so it can be cherished and protected.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte, Emily and Anne Brontë were born in Thornton between 1816-1820 before they moved to Haworth.

Their brother Branwell, who also showed literary promise but died from complications of alcohol and drug addiction, was also born in Thornton in 1817.

Advertisement Hide Ad